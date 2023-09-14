GSDF Osprey to Hold Drill to Transport Wounded in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force said Thursday that it will conduct in October a drill to transport wounded personnel using an Osprey transport aircraft in Okinawa Prefecture's Ishigaki Island.

It will be the first time for a GSDF Osprey to fly in the southwestern prefecture.

The drill will be part of the Resolute Dragon 23 joint exercise, the third of its kind. Resolute Dragon, conducted by the GSDF and the U.S. Marine Corps, is one of the biggest field training exercises in Japan.

Under a scenario that some GSDF members were injured in combat, the Osprey will transport them from an airport on Ishigaki to the GSDF's Takayubaru subcamp in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, via the Setouchi subcamp on the island of Amami Oshima in Kagoshima Prefecture.

The GSDF is also considering practicing transporting individuals posing as local residents, as well as U.S. military personnel.

