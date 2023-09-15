20 Pct of Japan Firms Drop Johnny's over Sex Abuse Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--About 20 pct of major Japanese companies have severed ties with talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc. due to a sexual abuse scandal involving its late founder, Johnny Kitagawa, research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd. said Thursday.

Sixteen of 65 publicly traded companies have withdrawn advertisements featuring entertainers from Johnny & Associates or unveiled plans not to renew ad contracts with the agency as of Wednesday, Teikoku Databank said.

Other companies are still considering their responses or plan to keep ad contracts with the agency in place, according to Teikoku Databank.

While companies do not condone harassment in general, they differ about whether to maintain ties with Johnny & Associates, Teikoku Databank said.

