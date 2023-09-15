Japan Again Rebuts China’s Criticism over Water Discharge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday rebutted again China’s criticism over the release of treated water still containing radioactive tritium into the ocean from the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station.

In response to the Chinese criticism that Japan’s monitoring survey of seawater from areas around the power plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, is not highly credible, the ministry said that Beijing’s claims include misunderstanding about safety and arguments that are not based on facts, asking the Chinese side to release correct information backed by scientific evidence.

On Sept. 7, the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo argued on its website that China has not been invited to join the International Atomic Energy Agency’s survey mechanism on seawater collected by Japan and that seawater samples provided by Japan alone cannot prove credibility of the survey results.

The Japanese ministry responded by saying that Japan cannot take part in the IAEA’s process of choosing laboratories joining the international nuclear watchdog’s comparative evaluation.

The IAEA and third-party laboratories, which sample seawater around the Fukushima No. 1 plant with Japan, have confirmed the appropriateness of the Japanese monitoring survey, the ministry added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]