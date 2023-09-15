Department Stores Start Sale for Hanshin Tigers Victory

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--A sale started Friday at Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores Inc.'s Hanshin Umeda main outlet in the western Japan city of Osaka and elsewhere to celebrate the victory of the Hanshin Tigers in the Central League of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization.

At the Hanshin Umeda main outlet, a set of jewelry items was put up for sale at 20.23 million yen in honor of the year of the victory. Hankyu Oasis supermarkets and electronics retailer Joshin Denki Co., an official sponsor of the team, launched lucky bags and other items at special prices.

Along with jewelry items, lucky bags priced at 1,800 yen each and special meals were offered at the Hanshin Umeda store to celebrate the team's first league victory in 18 years. The store also prepared 10,000 bottles of wine for sale at a special price. All four Hanshin department stores will continue the sale until Thursday.

At the main store, preparations for the sale were made hurriedly after the Hanshin Tigers clinched the league title around 9 p.m. Thursday. On Friday, store staff started working before 7 a.m. to prepare.

The store opened at 9:30 a.m. Friday, 30 minutes earlier than scheduled, with some 2,000 people lined up outside.

