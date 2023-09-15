Kishida Vows to Open New Era of Japan-S. Korea Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday vowed to open a new era of relations with South Korea.

"Moves to improve Japan-Korea relations are now on track," Kishida said. "We will communicate closely with each other so that we can open a new era together."

He made the remarks in a message for a joint general meeting of Japanese and South Korean parliamentarians' groups on bilateral relations held in Tokyo.

"Japan and South Korea should be partners that cooperate closely," former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, head of the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union, said in his speech at the meeting.

"At the same time, there are challenges that must be overcome," Suga said. "I will do my best to support the further development of Japan-South Korea relations."

