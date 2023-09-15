SoftBank's Arm Makes Strong Stock Market Debut

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Shares of British chip designer Arm Holdings PLC, a unit of Japanese technology investor SoftBank Group Corp., jumped 25 pct above their initial price at their debut on the U.S. Nasdaq stock market Thursday.

The stock opened 10 pct higher than its initial public offering price and closed at 63.59 dollars. Its valuation based on the closing price surpassed 9 trillion yen, making it the largest IPO so far this year.

The strong market debut reflects investor hopes for growth in Arm, which provides semiconductor technology crucial to artificial intelligence development.

Arm is a core beneficiary of the AI revolution, SoftBank Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said in a CNBC interview. The Japanese company will remain a majority owner of Arm.

SoftBank acquired Arm for about 24 billion pounds in 2016. The IPO came after SoftBank's plan to sell Arm to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp. faced opposition from regulators.

