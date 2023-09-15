Kishida to Visit N.Y. from Tuesday for U.N. Meetings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit New York from Tuesday to join the general debate of the 78th U.N. General Assembly Session, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday.

Kishida will also attend a U.N. Security Council leaders meeting on issues including the situation in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, and host a high-level event related to the Fissile Material Cutoff Treaty, Matsuno told a press conference.

"With the world facing a complex crisis, we will emphasize the importance of efforts for enhancing the functions of the United Nations, including the reform of the Security Council," the top Japanese government spokesperson said.

