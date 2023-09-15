Japan's Centenarians Hit Record for 53 Years in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--The number of centenarians in Japan rose by 1,613 from a year before to 92,139 as of Friday, hitting a record high for the 53rd straight year, the health ministry said.

Women accounted for 81,589, or nearly 90 pct of the total, the ministry said ahead of the Respect for the Aged Day on Monday.

The country had 153 centenarians in 1963, the most distant year for which statistics are available. The figure exceeded 1,000 in 1981, 10,000 in 1998 and 50,000 in 2012.

"The average life expectancy has increased thanks chiefly to progress on medical technology," a ministry official said, adding that the number of centenarians is expected to continue to grow for the time being.

Japan had 73.74 centenarians per 100,000 population as of Friday.

