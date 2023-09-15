4 Chinese Ships Sail in Japanese Waters near Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships sailed in Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa for about two hours Friday.

This was the 23rd intrusion into Japanese waters off the Senkakus by an official Chinese vessel this year and the first since Aug. 23. The Japanese-administered islands are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

The four Haijing vessels entered Japanese waters south of Minamikojima in the Senkaku chain between around 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa.

The ships left the waters at a point west of Uotsurijima, also in the chain, between around 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference that Tokyo has lodged a strong protest with China through diplomatic channels. "This is a violation of international law and is truly regrettable," the top government spokesperson said, adding that Japan will respond decisively.

