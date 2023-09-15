Japan, S. Korean Lawmakers to Promote Security Dialogue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and South Korean lawmakers adopted on Friday a joint statement showing their resolve to promote security dialogue between their parliaments to tackle North Korea's nuclear and missile threat.

In the statement, the lawmakers also called for strict management and control by the two nations' governments of the release into the ocean of tritium-containing treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

The statement was adopted at a joint general meeting of Japanese and South Korean parliamentarians' groups on bilateral relations held in Tokyo.

The lawmakers also vowed to boost cooperation through film and music festivals as part of efforts to foster mutual understanding among Japanese and South Korean youths.

In a message for the meeting, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida touched on the resumption of the two Asian nations' "shuttle diplomacy," or mutual visits by their leaders, after 12 years.

