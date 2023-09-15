No Woman at All among 54 New Senior Govt Officials in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--There is no woman at all among the 54 senior government officials appointed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration Friday.

At a cabinet meeting, the government appointed 26 state ministers and 28 parliamentary vice ministers.

All of the 54 are men, but Japan had four female state ministers and seven female parliamentary vice ministers before the reshuffle.

In Wednesday's cabinet reshuffle, Kishida highlighted his selection of five women for cabinet posts, which matches a record high in Japan.

Friday's appointments raise a question whether his administration is serious about female empowerment.

