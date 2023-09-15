Japan Crown Prince Hopes to Promote Friendship with Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko said Friday that they hope to promote friendly relations with Vietnam during their visit to the Southeast Asian country from Wednesday.

"I would be happy if there is anything I can do to promote friendly relations between the two countries," the Crown Prince told a press conference. This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Vietnam.

The Crown Princess said, "I will do my best to promote friendly relations between the two countries."

Previously, the Crown Prince, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, and the Crown Princess visited Vietnam together in 1999.

Recalling his previous visit to Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, the Crown Prince said that it was a very lively city undergoing rapid development.

