Pre-Orders for iPhone 15 Start in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's four major mobile phone carriers started Friday night to receive pre-orders for four models of Apple Inc.'s new iPhone 15 smartphone.

While the direct sale price was raised due partly to a weaker yen, the carriers are offering discount plans to attract customers. The iPhone 15 series is scheduled to go on sale Wednesday.

The four models include the standard iPhone 15, the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In the United States, the price of the standard model was set at 799 dollars, the same as that for the standard model of the iPhone 14, announced in September last year. In Japan, however, the direct sale price for the standard iPhone 15 was raised by 5,000 yen from that for the iPhone 14 to 124,800 yen.

The Japanese carriers set their prices for the iPhone 15 by adding labor and other costs to the direct sale price.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]