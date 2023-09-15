TEPCO Support Body Discusses Compensation Cost Increase

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corp. began discussions Friday to increase expenditures for paying compensation over the 2011 nuclear accident at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

The public-private organization, which aids Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. in paying compensation to victims, aims to draw up a plan by year-end after checking improvements in the plant operator's earnings.

The start of talks by the organization's steering committee came after the total amount of compensation grew more than expected, making it likely to surpass the 13.5-trillion-yen limit on government bonds that can be issued to assist the compensation payments.

Japan revised its guidelines on the criteria for compensation last December, expanding the scope of eligible victims.

The total amount of financial assistance given by the organization stood at about 13 trillion yen at the end of last month. The limit on the bond issuance is expected to be reached as early as fiscal 2024.

