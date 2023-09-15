Japan to Charge Out-of-Pocket Fees for COVID-19 Drugs from Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan will charge out-of-pocket fees for COVID-19 drugs, currently fully covered with public funds, from next month, the health ministry said Friday.

From October, patients will be charged at rates depending on their level of income. For people whose out-of-pocket rate under public insurance is 30 pct, the drugs will cost up to 9,000 yen.

According to a ministry estimate, out-of-pocket expenses for COVID-19 patients' first doctor visits, including the costs of drugs, are expected to be around 12,270 yen for people with the 30 pct out-of-pocket rate, 8,180 yen for those with the 20 pct rate and 4,090 yen for those with the 10 pct rate.

The ministry also said that subsidies for hospitalization costs will be provided until the end of next March after being halved to 10,000 yen per month. From April, out-of-pocket fees for outpatient and hospitalization services will return to normal.

Meanwhile, subsidies for medical institutions to secure beds for COVID-19 patients will be revised to reflect the state of infections.

