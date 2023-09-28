Libraries with Individually Owned Bookshelves Spreading in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Yaizu, Shizuoka Pref., Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Moves are spreading in Japan to set up private libraries where each bookshelf is owned by individuals who display books on their hobbies or those that they recommend.

Such libraries are helping revitalize local communities by creating a place where people can mingle through events. Around 50 such facilities have been created throughout the country.

The first such library opened in March 2020 in a deserted shopping street in Yaizu, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, by Junya Dohi, who is originally from the city, using an empty store space.

The Minna no Toshokan Sankaku library is currently home to around 3,000 books, with the majority brought in by bookshelf owners who have paid 2,000 yen a month to rent a bookshelf.

Such books come with a piece of paper for readers to write down their thoughts on the books. One bookshelf owner said, "I'm delighted to read feedback on books picked to reflect my view on the world."

