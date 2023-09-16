Japan Emperor, Empress Visit Hokkaido for Marine Convention

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako started a trip to the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido on Saturday for purposes including participation in the 42nd national marine convention.

A special flight carrying the Imperial couple, which departed from Tokyo's Haneda airport, arrived at Kushiro airport in the Hokkaido city of Kushiro in the morning. It is the first time since March 1999 for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, then Crown Prince and Crown Princess, to visit Hokkaido together.

They visited the Kushiro wetland wildlife conservation center on Saturday afternoon.

At the center, which protects and treats injured birds, Emperor Naruhito asked staff what is the most difficult thing about protecting birds.

Empress Masako said protected Steller's and white-tailed sea eagles at the facility, both endangered species, looked "very calm."

