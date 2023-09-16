Chinese Survey Ship Enters Japanese Waters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--A survey ship from the Chinese navy entered Japanese waters near a remote island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima on Friday night, Japan's Defense Ministry said Saturday.

It is the 12th time that a Chinese military vessel has intruded into Japanese waters and the first since June.

The Japanese government has filed a protest with China via diplomatic channels as such intrusions have been repeated in the waters.

According to the ministry, the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force spotted a Shupang-class survey ship from the Chinese navy in the contiguous zone southeast of Yakushima, an island in Kagoshima, around 7 p.m. Friday.

The ship then sailed west and crossed into Japanese waters northeast of Kuchinoshima Island in Kagoshima shortly after 10 p.m. It left the waters at a point north of the island around 11:45 p.m. MSDF destroyers and P-1 patrol aircraft were mobilized for surveillance activities.

