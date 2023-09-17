Japan, U.S. Boosting Joint Drills with Eye on "Actual Combat"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States are stepping up joint exercises in Japan with an eye on "actual combat."

The Orient Shield 23 drills between Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army started Thursday in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan.

Through the exercises, the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military intend to demonstrate their joint response capabilities in areas where a contingency could be possible, in view of growing military activities by China and Russia.

However, they had to change part of the exercise plans due to difficulties coordinating with local communities concerned.

The enhancement of joint exercises between the SDF and the U.S. military is stipulated in Japan's three security-related documents, which were revised late last year. At a press conference Friday, Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said that joint drills are "very important for strengthening the United States' commitment to the region."

