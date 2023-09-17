Sake Promotion Event Held in Sao Paulo

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--An event to promote Japanese sake was held in Sao Paulo, the most populous city in Brazil, on Friday.

Noting that sake brewing requires a lot of time and efforts, such as temperature control, Miyuki Saito, president of Kinsuisho Shuzoten, a brewery from Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, said, "Sake is a craftwork, rather than an industrial product."

In Brazil, where many people of Japanese descent live, sake consumption is growing in line with the increasing popularity of Japanese food.

Saito said that she took over the management of Kinsuisho Shuzoten after the March 2011 powerful earthquake and tsunami, which hit northeastern Japan, with a determination not to let the sake brewery go out of business.

Participants at the event, hosted by the Japanese Consulate-General in Sao Paolo, made questions about the effect of the accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station, which was knocked out by the tsunami.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]