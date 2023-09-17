Japan Defense Chief Voices Serious Concern over China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara on Sunday expressed grave concern over China's rapid military buildup and maritime expansion.

"I'm very concerned (over China's military moves)," Kihara, who assumed the defense portfolio in Wednesday's cabinet shake-up, said in a television program.

"We need to respond on all fronts," he added.

He also underlined the importance of keeping a close watch on moves by Russia and North Korea to strengthen their relations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met on Wednesday at a Russian space base in the country's Far East region.

