Japan Minister Vows to Support Fisheries Industry

Kushiro, Hokkaido, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese fisheries minister Ichiro Miyashita on Sunday renewed the government's pledge to support the fisheries industry, which has been hit by China's all-out import ban on aquatic products from Japan.

On the day, Miyashita, who assumed the post of agriculture, forestry and fisheries minister in a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, visited the city of Kushiro, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, and met with Kunio Abe, head of the Hokkaido Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations, and other local officials.

"It's important to put into action" a package of fisheries industry support measures the government drew up on Sept. 4, the minister said at the meeting.

Miyashita told reporters after the meeting that "At first, it's important for consumption to increase" both at home and abroad.

He also stressed the need to join forces to advance measures to strengthen processing systems for scallops and other fishery products as well as to expand sales channels. Hokkaido has a thriving fishing industry.

