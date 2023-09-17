Kamikawa's Ability as Foreign Minister to Be Tested

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa's ability will be tested as she is set to make her international debut in New York.

The New York visit from Monday marks her first overseas trip since she became foreign minister in last week's cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The trip comes at a crucial time when Japan faces a series of regional and global challenges, such as China's growing military activities and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As Japan holds this year's presidency of the Group of Seven major countries, Kamikawa's diplomatic skills will be closely watched. Previously, she served as justice minister three times.

In New York, Kamikawa is slated to attend a G-7 foreign ministers' meeting and hold a string of bilateral meetings. The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

