Japan Emperor, Empress Attend Marine Convention in Hokkaido Town

Newsfrom Japan

Akkeshi, Hokkaido, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended the 42nd annual national marine convention in the town of Akkeshi in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido on Sunday.

Touching on the damage caused to the fisheries industry by a red tide that occurred off the Pacific coast of Hokkaido in September 2021, Emperor Naruhito said at a ceremony of the convention held at Akkeshi port that "I sincerely respect" the concerted efforts by people and organizations concerned to restore the damaged fishing grounds.

He added, "I would like to express my profound respect for the efforts by all of you who are working to create a rich sea, as well as my hope to see further development backed by support from a number of people."

Before the ceremony, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako interacted with local children who welcomed the couple.

A girl said to Emperor Naruhito, "I'm 6 years old today." The Emperor told her, "Congratulations."

