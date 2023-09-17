Elderly Population in Japan Falls for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--The number of elderly people, aged 65 or over, in Japan stood at about 36.23 million as of Friday, down by some 10,000 from a year before, marking the first drop since comparable data became available in 1950, the internal affairs ministry said Sunday.

Still, the proportion of the elderly in Japan's total population hit a record high of 29.1 pct, up 0.1 percentage point. The ministry announced the data ahead of Respect for the Aged Day on Monday.

The number of men aged 65 or over stood at 15.72 million, accounting for 26.0 pct of all men in the nation. Elderly women totaled 20.51 million, making up 32.1 pct of all women.

The decrease in the overall elderly population came as the number of deaths among people aged 65 or over was higher than that of people who reached 65 in the past year, according to the ministry.

The share of the elderly is increasing year by year.

