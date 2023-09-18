Employee Arrested over Ramen Restaurant Murder in Yokohama

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Kanagawa prefectural police department has arrested Akihito Ohashi, 35, on suspicion of murdering Hiroki Ohashi, 33, manager of a ramen restaurant in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

The suspect, an employee of the ramen restaurant and a relative of the victim, has admitted to the charges, informed sources said.

Akihito is suspected of killing Hiroki, including by stabbing him, at the restaurant on Friday. The victim had multiple wounds on his upper body and died of blood loss.

The suspect went missing after the incident, but was found Sunday at a hotel in the central Japan city of Nagoya, according to the prefectural police.

There were signs of a fight in the restaurant, and several kitchen knives were found. The prefectural police believe there was some kind of trouble between the two, and are investigating the details.

