Japan Imperial Succession Talks Stall under Kishida Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Discussions on the issue of Imperial succession in Japan are failing to progress under the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The issue is urgent given that the number of Imperial Family members is expected to decrease further in the future, but the conservative wing of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is wary of allowing female members of the family and people in the maternal lineage to ascend the throne.

Resolving the issue became all the more challenging after Shigetaka Yamasaki, a special adviser to the cabinet in charge of the Imperial Family system, quit Sept. 13.

"Deliberations (on the matter) are underway under the heads of both chambers of parliament," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference Sept. 15, suggesting that the government does not intend to push for progress in the talks. "We are not in a position to comment on the parliamentary discussions."

The Imperial House Law stipulates that only men in the paternal bloodline of the Imperial lineage can assume the throne. Currently, there are only three candidates--Crown Prince Akishino, 57, his son, Prince Hisahito, 17, and Prince Hitachi, 87, the younger brother of Emperor Emeritus Akihito. This fact has spurred worries about stable Imperial succession.

