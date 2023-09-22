Japan Local Govts Working to Encourage Paternity Leave

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--More local governments in Japan are working to encourage their male employees to take paternity leave, aiming for all their workers to secure a good balance between work and family.

Paternity leave has not taken root in the country due to concerns over decreases in income and disruptions to the work side of life.

In August, the Yamanashi prefectural government introduced a new system allowing male employees to take care of children at home for at least three months.

To mitigate concerns over drops in income, the prefectural government in central Japan allows its employees to use the system in conjunction with remote working and shortened work hours.

A special allowance is paid to employees who fill in for workers on paternity leave. Extra points will be added to the personnel evaluations of those at managerial posts if their subordinates have taken paternity leave.

