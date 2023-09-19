Toyota Shows Off Test Line to Mass-Manufacture Next-Gen EVs

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota, Aichi Pref., Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. has unveiled to the press a demonstration line to mass-manufacture next-generation electric vehicles it hopes to release in 2026.

The automaker aims to halve the manufacturing time by combining a new technology to make the auto body frame and a new production system in which vehicle bodies travel to the next manufacturing process on their own using self-driving technology.

With Tesla Inc. of the United States and Chinese companies dominating the global EV industry, Toyota hopes to catch up by combining digital technology and mass production know-how accumulated through engine-powered vehicles, a Toyota official said.

Toyota held briefings for members of the media including at its Motomachi plant in the city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

Currently, the frame of a car body is made by molding steel plates with a press and putting numerous parts together.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]