Kishida Leaves Japan to Attend U.N. General Assembly Session

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left Japan on Tuesday for New York, where he is set to deliver a speech at a general debate session of the U.N. General Assembly.

"In the face of this complex crisis, we must build an international community working together in harmony, not one in a state of division and conflict," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office before departing from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on board a government plane.

"I will work hard to spread in a new way Japan's original ideas such as human security," he added.

In his speech to be delivered later Tuesday, Kishida is expected to call for the realization of a world without nuclear weapons and reform of the U.N. Security Council, which has failed to function properly over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Prior to the general debate session, Kishida will host a high-level conference on the envisioned Fissile Material Cutoff Treaty, which would prohibit the production of highly enriched uranium and plutonium for nuclear weapons purposes.

