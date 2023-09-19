2 Dead in Accident at Tokyo Construction Site

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Two workers died in an accident that occurred at a construction site in the Yaesu district of Tokyo's Chuo Ward on Tuesday.

The two, who were confirmed dead after being sent to hospital, were among five male workers in their 20s to 40s involved in the incident in which a steel frame fell around 9:20 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department and the Tokyo Fire Department.

The other three workers suffered injuries, with one of them unconscious and in critical condition.

According to the Tokyo police, a roughly 30-meter-long steel frame weighing about 15 tons came off the cables of a crane installing it on the seventh-floor section of the building under construction at the site and fell to the third floor.

The five workers were believed to be on the frame when it dropped, and the two who died were crushed under it.

