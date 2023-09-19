Prince Hisahito Returns to School after COVID-19 Treatment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prince Hisahito, who is second in line to the throne, returned to school on Tuesday, after taking a rest for COVID-19, the Imperial Household Agency said.

The 17-year-old prince, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, has now recovered from the disease, the agency said, adding that the stay-at-home period recommended by the government for the disease has passed for him.

Prince Hisahito, a second grader at the University of Tsukuba’s Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday after developing a fever the previous day.

