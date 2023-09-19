G-7 Foreign Chiefs Affirm Cooperation on Ukraine Support
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
New York, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major democracies reaffirmed their unity in offering support to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion in a meeting in New York on Monday.
The G-7 members "unequivocally condemned in the strongest possible terms Russia's war of aggression," according to a chair's statement released by the Japanese government.
The ministers also shared concerns that deeper cooperation between Russia and North Korea could undermine peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. They also discussed China's hegemonic moves.
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who assumed the post only last week, chaired the G-7 meeting.
"I was very warmly welcomed," Kamikawa told reporters about the meeting. "We were able to build a personal relationship, such as by calling each other by our first names."
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]