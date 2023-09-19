G-7 Foreign Chiefs Affirm Cooperation on Ukraine Support

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major democracies reaffirmed their unity in offering support to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion in a meeting in New York on Monday.

The G-7 members "unequivocally condemned in the strongest possible terms Russia's war of aggression," according to a chair's statement released by the Japanese government.

The ministers also shared concerns that deeper cooperation between Russia and North Korea could undermine peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. They also discussed China's hegemonic moves.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who assumed the post only last week, chaired the G-7 meeting.

"I was very warmly welcomed," Kamikawa told reporters about the meeting. "We were able to build a personal relationship, such as by calling each other by our first names."

