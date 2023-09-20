High-Level Japan-China-S. Korea Talks Set for Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan, South Korea and China will hold a high-level diplomatic meeting in Seoul on Tuesday, the Japanese and South Korean governments have said.

South Korea, this year’s chair of the dialogue framework among the three East Asian countries, is aiming to hold within this year a trilateral summit, which has been put on ice. Seoul is now poised to accelerate work to arrange the meeting among leaders of the three nations.

Tuesday’s high-level meeting will be attended by Takehiro Funakoshi, senior deputy foreign minister of Japan, Jung Byung-won, South Korea’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong.

The focus will be whether the three countries can leverage the high-level talks to set up a meeting of their foreign ministers as a precursor to a three-way summit, at a time when Japan-China relations have been strained as Beijing strongly opposes the release of treated water into the ocean from the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in northeastern Japan.

Ahead of the senior officials’ meeting, Japan, South Korea and China will hold working-level talks on Monday.

