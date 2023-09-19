Nintendo to Display Super Mario Images in Kyoto Underground Passage

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. said Tuesday that it will display images from its Super Mario video game series on a stretch of wall running about 100 meters in an underground passage in the western Japan city of Kyoto, starting on Oct. 5.

“This project is being promoted as an effort to contribute to our fundamental strategy to expand the number of people who have access” to Nintendo’s intellectual property, the Kyoto-based company said.

