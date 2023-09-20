Human Rights Concerns Prompt Many Firms to Pull Johnny's Ads

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese companies, especially those operating globally, are moving to drop performers from Johnny & Associates Inc. from advertisements in an effort to control risks related to human rights abuses.

Those companies believe that it would be internationally unacceptable not to take responses against human rights violations by the influential male talent agency's late founder, Johnny Kitagawa, who sexually abused aspiring entertainers for decades.

Many companies decided to phase out ads featuring stars from Johnny & Associates after the talent agency held a press conference on Sept. 7, where it admitted the allegations of sexual abuses by Kitagawa for the first time.

Although the talent agency apologized for the abuses at the press conference, no concrete measures to prevent any repeat of the scandal were presented, and the company said it has no plan to change its name taken from the abuser.

The press conference showed that the talent agency is unlikely to reform, a senior official at a food maker said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]