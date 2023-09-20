Kishida May Show Priority Areas for Economic Package Next Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will show priority areas to be featured in a planned economic package to related ministers as early as next Monday, it has been learned.

Based on this, the government and the ruling bloc, led by Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party, will start full-fledged talks on specifics of the package, which is expected to be drawn up in October.

The size of an envisaged fiscal 2023 state supplementary budget to finance the economic measures will be a major focus, informed sources said.

"We need to come up with bold economic measures to protect livelihoods," Kishida, also president of the LDP, told a meeting of executives of the party on Tuesday, showing his plan to accelerate work to compile the package next week and later.

Specifically, Kishida stressed the importance of ensuring wage hikes, investment promotion and the elimination of the supply-demand gap, in addition to measures for fighting inflation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]