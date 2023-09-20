Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess Arrive in Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Hanoi, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko arrived in Vietnam on Wednesday afternoon for an official visit to the Southeast Asian country.

The Crown Prince, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, and the Crown Princess are slated to attend events marking 50 years of the two countries' diplomatic relations.

They touched down in Hanoi, the capital city, after taking off from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda aboard a government plane in the morning.

During the visit, arranged following an invitation from Vietnam, the Crown Prince hopes to deepen the two countries' friendly relations. They are scheduled to return to Japan on Monday.

On Thursday, the Crown Prince and the Crown Princess will present floral tributes at the mausoleum of Ho Chi Minh and attend a welcome ceremony hosted by Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and events marking the 50 years of bilateral relations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]