New Round of COVID-19 Vaccination Begins in Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--A new round of COVID-19 inoculation in Japan began Wednesday, mainly using vaccines that are effective against the XBB.1.5 subvariant of the omicron strain of the novel coronavirus.

The vaccination is available for free to all people aged 6 months or older who have received at least one shot. The round will run through the end of next March, with the vaccination costs covered by public funds.

The vaccines are made by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., and are available to those aged at least 6 months and at least 6 years, respectively. The single-shot vaccines are given at least three months after the previous shot.

People aged 12 and older are also eligible to receive Novavax Inc.'s recombinant protein vaccine.

Those aged 6 months or older who have never received a COVID-19 shot before can get vaccinated under a different program from the new round.

