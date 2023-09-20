Japan's Kishida Raises Alarm over Possible Nuclear Arms Race

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a high-level conference on the envisioned Fissile Material Cutoff Treaty in New York on Tuesday voiced concern over a potential nuclear arms race.

He urged the international community to "maintain the declining trend of global nuclear arsenals." The event, aimed at calling for the launch of negotiations on the FMCT, was co-hosted by Japan, Australia and the Philippines.

The envisioned treaty calls for prohibiting the production of highly enriched uranium and plutonium, both materials of nuclear arms, to prevent an increase in such weapons. FMCT negotiations have yet to start 30 years after it was proposed by then U.S. President Bill Clinton in 1993.

At Tuesday's conference, Kishida said, "The rapid buildup of nuclear arsenals by a certain country could spark a nuclear arms race involving other countries." Touching on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which started in February 2022, and its threats to use nuclear weapons, Kishida warned that the world "is on the cusp of a reversal of the decreasing trend of the global number of nuclear arsenals" for the first time since the peak of the Cold War.

"As political leaders, we must take the lead to ensure (that) trust in the NPT (Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty) regime, the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation is maintained," he said.

