Japan to Revise Strategy on SDGs at Year-End: Kishida

New York, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday said that the country will revise at the end of this year its strategy aimed at promoting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals in accordance with the changing times.

The plan was announced in his speech delivered at the 2023 SDG summit held at the U.N. headquarters in New York.

In the speech, Kishida stressed his determination to lead global efforts to achieve the 2030 SDGs.

He noted that such efforts now face "great difficulties," with the international community being affected by rapid climate change and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The prime minister called for international "solidarity that transcends differences in politics and ideology."

