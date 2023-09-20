Japan Household Financial Assets Hit Record 2,115 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Financial assets held by households in Japan as of the end of June grew 4.6 pct from a year before to 2,115 trillion yen, hitting a new record high thanks to higher stock prices, Bank of Japan data showed Wednesday.

The balance of cash and deposits rose 1.4 pct to a record 1,117 trillion yen, while shareholdings jumped 26.0 pct to 268 trillion yen, also a record high. Investment trust funds gained 15.9 pct to 100 trillion yen.

The sizable growth in shareholdings reflected stock price surges on the back of a recovery in economic activities from a slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic as well as expectations that a weaker yen will help boost earnings at Japanese exporters. Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock average surpassed 33,000 in June for the first time in some 33 years.

An initiative by the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to turn Japan into a leading nation in asset management also helped drive momentum for investment and push up stock prices.

The data also showed that the amount of Japanese government securities held by the BOJ, excluding treasury discount bills, accounted for 53.24 pct of the total outstanding balance as of the end of June.

