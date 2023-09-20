Japan's Kishida Calls for Cooperation for Peace at U.N.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday called for global cooperation for peace amid widening divides in the world, stressing the importance of human dignity.

In his general debate speech at the U.N. General Assembly, he told world leaders that he aims to create "a world filled with cooperation, not division and confrontation."

"The world faces complex and interrelated issues ranging from climate change and infectious diseases to challenges to the rule of law," he said.

"We cannot overcome these difficulties if the international community remains divided over ideologies or values," he emphasized. "We should go back to the very basic foundation of treating human life and dignity with paramount importance."

"By shedding a new light on 'human dignity,' I believe the international community can overcome differences in regimes or values, and steadily advance 'human-centered international cooperation,'" he continued.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]