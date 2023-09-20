Japan, Australia Foreign Chiefs Agree to Promote Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, agreed Tuesday to promote broad security cooperation based on a joint declaration signed at a bilateral summit last year.

During their meeting in New York, Kamikawa and Wong welcomed joint exercises held between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Australian military in line with the reciprocal access agreement.

On Japan's release into the ocean of treated wastewater from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s 2011 meltdown-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, the ministers both attached importance to responses based on scientific evidence.

The same day, Kamikawa separately agreed with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to hold more joint military drills and push forward bilateral cooperation in a concrete way in such fields as cyberspace, space and the fight against disinformation.

