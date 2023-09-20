Hokkaido City Demands Suspension of Fukushima Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--The city assembly of Hakodate, Hokkaido, northern Japan, has called for an immediate halt to the release of tritium-containing treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

Its written opinion, approved by a majority of assembly members Tuesday, criticized the central government and the plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., saying they broke promises made to local fishery operators that they would not dispose of the water without their understanding.

It emphasized that forcefully carrying out the water discharge from the plant in northeastern Japan, impeding the recovery of local fishery businesses, must never be allowed.

The National Association of Chairpersons of City Councils said it is unaware of any passage of similar city assembly opinions on the issue.

