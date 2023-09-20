Lotteria Opens New "Zetteria" Burger Restaurant in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Lotteria Co. opened the first "Zetteria" burger restaurant in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Wednesday, after the burger chain was acquired by Zensho Holdings Co., which owns Sukiya beef-on-rice restaurant and other chains, from Lotte Holdings Co. in April.

Positioned as an "advanced version" of Lotteria restaurants, the Zetteria outlet offers a range of products, including a "zeppin" (exquisite) burger line and coffee made from fair-trade beans.

A public relations official of Lotteria explained that the word Zetteria is the combination of "Ze" in zeppin and cafeteria, which is also a root of Lotteria, while denying that "Ze" comes from the name of its new parent company, Zensho.

"We hope to offer high-quality products at reasonable prices" by taking advantage of Zensho's procurement networks, the official said.

On the day, people lined up before the Zetteria restaurant opened at 6:30 a.m. A company employee in his 20s from Chiba, east of Tokyo, said, "I hope it will be an easy-to-use restaurant."

