Japan Emperor, Empress to Visit Kagoshima, Ishikawa in Oct.

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will visit Kagoshima and Ishikawa prefectures in October to attend sports and cultural events, the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday.

The Imperial couple will attend the opening ceremony of the National Sports Festival in the city of Kagoshima, southwestern Japan, on Oct. 7.

The following day, they will watch a fencing competition in the city of Tarumizu and visit a company handling sweet potatoes in the city of Kanoya.

On Oct. 15, the Imperial couple will attend the opening ceremony of the National Cultural Festival and the National Arts and Culture Festival for Persons with Disabilities in the Ishikawa city of Kanazawa, central Japan.

They will view an exhibition of works by people with disabilities at the Ishikawa Ongakudo prefectural concert hall and visit the Ishikawa Prefectural Library on Oct. 16.

