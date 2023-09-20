Japan Top Court to Rule on 2022 Upper House Poll This Autumn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court is expected to issue a unified ruling this autumn on the constitutionality of the July 2022 House of Councillors election in terms of vote-value disparities, after final arguments were heard at the top court on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court's Grand Bench, presided over by Chief Justice Saburo Tokura, heard arguments from the plaintiffs--two groups of lawyers claiming that the election for the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, violated the Constitution because the maximum vote-value disparity between prefectural constituencies was 3.03 times.

"The Diet failed to take concrete measures despite the widening vote-value gap," one of the groups that includes lawyer Kuniaki Yamaguchi said. "The 2022 election, which was held under the 2018 revised public offices election law, is unconstitutional and invalid."

The other group, which includes lawyer Hidetoshi Masunaga, claimed that more than 20 pct of all voters are seeing vote-value disparities of 3 times or more and suffering the "unbearable disadvantage" of not having their voices equally reflected in the Diet.

The election board side, which is the defendant in the case, admitted that the maximum vote-value gap had slightly widened from 3.00 times in the previous 2019 election but argued that the Diet had made sincere efforts, including the formation of an Upper House reform council.

