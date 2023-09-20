Osaka Expo Venue Construction Cost Likely to Soar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--The cost of building venues for the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka is expected to rise by tens of billions of yen from the current 185 billion yen due to soaring material and labor costs, people familiar with the event said Wednesday.

The figure is expected to exceed 200 billion yen.

Currently, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the event’s organizer, is examining the costs. Based on the results, the Japanese government is expected to cover part of additional costs under its planned fiscal 2023 supplementary budget.

The construction cost is set to be shouldered equally by the central government, Osaka Prefecture and the city of Osaka, and the business community. The total was initially estimated at 125 billion yen, but rose to 185 billion yen at the end of 2020, mainly for stronger measures against summer heat.

The swelling costs deal an additional blow to the Osaka Expo as the event already faces delays in the construction of foreign pavilions.

