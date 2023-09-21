Tender Offer for Toshiba to End in Success

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--A tender offer for Toshiba Corp. by a consortium led by investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc. is expected to end in success, the Japanese electronics and machinery maker said Wednesday.

Toshiba said it was told by the consortium that the tender offer would likely end successfully, although details of the number of shares to be offered are still being examined. The final tally will be announced as soon as it is finalized.

Toshiba is expected to go private as early as this year in a deal projected to reach as much as some 2 trillion yen, ending its 74-year history as a publicly traded company.

The tender offer, which started on Aug. 8. to acquire more than two-thirds of outstanding Toshiba shares, closed Wednesday.

An announcement on Friday by Effissimo Capital Management Pte. Ltd., the largest shareholder in Toshiba with a stake of around 10 pct, of its intention to apply for the tender offer helped to boost prospects for success.

